EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The LST-325 in Evansville will be gone over the next couple months for mandatory inspections.

40 volunteers are the journey to Port Arthur, Texas where the ship will be tested for steel thickness.

Its two, 7-foot propellers will also be removed and refurbished.

It will take a week for the ship to travel down to Texas, and the LST is expected to be back in mid-March.

The Coast Guard requires these inspections every 10 years because the LST is still an operational ship.

“I’m a social studies teacher too for the EVSC, so it’s exciting,” said Sheila Bender, whose son — Ryan — is taking the trip aboard the LST. “We track his crews in our class. So, it’s an exciting trip just to know that he gets to see some places that I’ve never been.”

10 crew members will actually stay on the ship throughout the inspections while the other 30 will take a bus back to Evansville.