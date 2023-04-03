HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will be at Victory Theatre as part of his nationwide summer tour with his renowned Large Band.

Officials say tickets start at $45 plus applicable fees and go on sale April 7 at 10 a.m. A news release says An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.

The press release says coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a manner that breaks down barriers.

Officials say Lovett was also given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.