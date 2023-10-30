HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced more appearances of their joint co-headlining tour – The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. The tour will include a stop in downtown Evansville on April 12, 2024 at the Ford Center. Special guests Black Stone Cherry will also perform.

Officials say the artist pre-sale begins on October 31 at 10 a.m. local time, and will be available until 10 p.m. local time on November 2. The public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on November 3.

Event organizers say ZZ Top, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” has been at it for well over a half century delivering rock, blues and boogie on stage and studio to millions of fans. With “distinctive” iconography, ZZ TOP is globally recognized with their beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain.

Organizers say it was in 1969 Houston when ZZ TOP coalesced from the core of two rival bands, Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. ZZ Top’s 1973 release, Tres Hombres, catapulted them to national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces to this day.

A media release says as Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. Officials say the band travels forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have had a resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally.

Event organizers say the rock and roll powerhouse continually tours, and as Van Zant shares, “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

According to organizers, with a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.

People can find tickets and select VIP packages at this website.