HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – MAC Industrial Services co-owners Mark Vyvoda and Lucas Ricketts announced on June 23 the company will be opening a new branch in Evansville.

According to a press release, the new branch will be at 6107 N. Fares Avenue, near the Evansville Regional Airport and will generate approximately 100 jobs for the local economy.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand MAC and offer an Evansville location,” Vyvoda said. “The Fares Avenue branch will allow us to better serve our customers while expanding into new regions of the Tri-State.”

MAC Industrial Services is headquartered in Mount Vernon, Indiana that performs hydro-blasting, vac truck services and industrial coatings, such as painting and epoxy flooring.