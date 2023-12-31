EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Your Brother’s Bookstore and the River Kitty Cat Café on Main Street say they had a number of events and opportunities in 2023, but now they are getting ready to bring back some of them for 2024.

A new year brings reflection.

“We’ve had a really busy year this year,” said Alana Fligor, who serves as the Vanderburgh Humane Society volunteer coordinator. “We’ve had a lot of cats and dogs come into our shelter with what we’re doing and trying to help those that need help in the community.”

“2023 has been fantastic,” said Adam Morris, who is the Your Brother’s Bookstore owner. “We’ve had so much outpour from the community and people coming in from the community that just aren’t interested in books and are making it all as worth it as can be.”

A new year also — usually — brings a resolution or two.

“We are doing more community activities and helping the community in as many ways as we can — whether that’s through grants that we get, so we can provide people food for people or lower adoption fees,” said Fligor.

“We have been working on 2024 for a couple of months now. Our book series — which is our music series — is really taking off,” Morris said. “We have at least eight shows booked between now and March.”

In 2024, the bookstore once again is bringing live music to the store, including live music every Saturday in February.

Other authors will be visiting the story, including Nate Powell for a book signing. Powell wrote the graphic novels in the March series which illustrates the early Civil Rights Era.

“We’re very happy with everything,” Morris said. “It seems to be like we’re doing something right, and 2024 is going to be a good year for us.”

Meanwhile down the road at the Cat Café, the staff will once again be opening its basement for birthday parties, cat yoga and more.

“It’s kind of nice that we’re able to provide all sorts of different opportunities for people,” Fligor said. “We’re just going to keep continuing caring for all the animals that we have — whether it’s in foster or whether it’s at our shelter or here.”