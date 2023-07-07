EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Main Street Food and Beverage facility is now officially open.

The owners say it’s designed to give city residents an opportunity to try different food options all in one place.

The food hall itself is home to burger, burrito, ice cream and jumbalaya stands surrounding a stocked bar.

Bartender Kevin Monzon says people can benefit from a one-stop-shop restaurant model since he says there’s something for everyone.

“It will be a positive gathering place for people to eat, hang out — you know — gather around food and alcohol,” Monzon said. “It’s just nice to have this open space like this. It’s not something we have here in Evansville.”

The building is located in the 900 block of Main Street in the former Firestone building.

After the owners bought the building in July 2022, they were eager to use the amenities which add to the building concept, including the use of garage doors.

“I’m truly excited to be a part of what they have going on,” Monzon said. “They’re good people, good guys.”

Ultimately, the owners say they were aiming to assist small businesses in the area.

One of the stands inside is Burrito Express which began as a food truck, and now operates a brick-and-mortar location in Henderson.

The co-owner says he was interested in serving Evansville with his store’s fast-casual Mexican food and jumped at the opportunity to join the collection of food stands.

“They offered us a spot here. They kind of talked about the idea — the venture they were going in to. We locked it,” said Luis Flores, who serves as Burrito Express’s co-owner. “We thought about doing something in a small space, like a food court somewhere. When they approached us, it was a no brainer.”

The Main Street owners say the facility gives groups the chance to eat together without having to decide on one food option.