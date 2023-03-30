EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville made a major announcement Thursday afternoon, one that is expected to help children and young people by providing them access to successful schools and community support systems.

The school says they are a recipient of a $30 million federal grant program through the US Department of Education that will establish the Evansville Promise Neighborhood.

These resources will help young people prepare to achieve academic excellence, make the transition to college and embark on a successful career, according to a UE press release.

“This Evansville’s Promise Neighborhood investment is unmatched and will be critical to ensuring our community has the resources they need,” says Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “This is a major success for our city and will be beneficial in the months and years ahead.”

You can read more about the grant by visiting University of Evansville’s website by clicking here.