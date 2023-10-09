HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville drivers will have to seek another route as the intersection at Weinbach and Walnut will be completely closed starting October 9.

Officials state no thru traffic will be allowed on Weinbach between the Lloyd Expressway and Lincoln Avenue.

Officials say the closure is expected to last for about 45 days or until late November and also say the closure is necessary to safely complete work on Phase 2 of the Walnut Street Improvement Project, which includes the installation of new storm and sanitary sewers, sidewalks, ADA ramps and traffic signals.