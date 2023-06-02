HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man that was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on May 11 on a child molesting charge now has a new charge against him.

Samuel Kirkwood, 34, is now being charged with child pornography.

According to an affidavit, a detective with Evansville City Police states he was granted a search warrant for two cell phones in Kirkwood’s possession. The affidavit states there were multiple explicit photos of an underage female.

The female was later identified as a ten-year-old Evansville girl.

The affidavit also states it occurred in 2022.