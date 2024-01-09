HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A suspect accused of murdering his mother in a vacant house has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Jaron Wells was booked at 1:02 p.m.

This stems from an investigation back in July when Evansville Police found a body in a vacant home in the 1000 block of Harriet Street, later identified as a Shanay Hunt.

Wells was taken into custody in Harrisburg, IL back in September and was previously booked into the Saline County Detention Center before being brought back to Evansville.