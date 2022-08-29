EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released court documents have shed some light on the arrest of a Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges.

The court document states that the boss of Kenneth Lee Enlow accused him of using a company credit card numerous times over the past year for unapproved purchases. The employer told police that Enlow was the only person allowed to use the credit card that was being held at an auto parts store.

According to the document, the employer found many of the purchases made on the card suspicious, as they were not made for the business’s vehicles. Police say they received many invoices from the employer that were questionable. In at least 26 instances, officers say they found tools or parts that were bought on the card were returned for cash.

Police say they interviewed Enlow, and he allegedly told detectives that he would buy tools and return them after using them. According to the court document, Enlow claimed he told an auto parts employee to return the money to his employer’s account. When asked if he ever received cash during a return, Enlow allegedly admitted he did six or seven times.

During a second interview, police say that questioned Enlow on how many times he received cash back during a return. Detectives say they showed him 26 instances where cash refunds were made at the auto parts store in a three month span.

Detectives say they then showed Enlow the box of invoices provided by his employer. When asked again how many times he returned items for cash, Enlow reportedly responded that he “couldn’t guess”. A court document shows that Enlow told detectives he was unsure when he started returning items for cash, but would do it on average of once a week.

Detectives say that they told Enlow that it was not his money and he agreed. When asked if he took the money out of necessity, Enlow allegedly said “yeah probably”. A court document states that when asked if he felt bad for stealing thousands of dollars from his employer, Enlow said “yeah”.

Detectives say in total, 361 cash refunds were found within the invoices. Officials say the total for all the cash refunds amounts to $59,141.56. Kenneth Enlow has since been released from the jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

UP NEXT: Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting husband arrested