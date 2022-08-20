EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities are accusing an 18-year-old man of sexual misconduct with an underaged person. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Vash Drysdale of Evansville was arrested Friday for his accused crime.

Drysdale is facing a single charge of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor. Court documents show an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday. His bond was set at $1,000, and he has since been released from jail.

According to court documents, Drysdale is now allowed to have any contact with the victim. The sheriff’s office tells there us is no affidavit in the case since he was arrested on a warrant.

This is a developing story.

