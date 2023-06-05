HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a couple and a child with a rifle.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the area of N. Third Avenue and W. Indiana Street for shots fired. Officials say the caller, Daneen Parsons, stated she was near the area and that a “man had a rifle in his hands and shot at their car.” It was later revealed Parson’s husband and their two-year-old son were in the car too.

The affidavit also states parsons stated they were in the area to visit Mr. Parsons’ brother, and when they pulled into the parking lot, they said they saw a white male standing on the second story balcony behind 106 N. First Avenue, pacing with a rifle in his hands. Authorities say the male began to aim directly at them and followed them through the lot. Mr. Parsons yelled to drive away, and the male allegedly shot at the car.

Officers later identified the male as Aaron Johnson, 29. Officials state Johnson had the matching description of tattoos and refused officer’s commands. They said he began making threats to shoot himself and shoot the officers on scene. Johnson was also seen with a large machete.

Johnson was taken into custody, and officials state a search warrant was obtained for his apartment. During the search, officials say officers recovered the rifle with a “brass catcher” bag attached to it. Officials state the bag is used for the purpose of catching shell casings when a rifle is fired instead of having them fall to the ground. It was later revealed the bag had one spent shell casing in it.

Officials also say Johnson’s apartment was found to have a large amount of mushrooms scattered throughout, totaling a weight of .8 pounds. Authorities say another 12 pounds of psilocybin mushroom seeds were found in Johnson’s bedroom dresser in three separate bags, and multiple plastic tubs with holes cut in the sides were also found in the bedroom. Officers say potting soil and mushrooms were scattered throughout the apartment.

Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Criminal Recklessness w/Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer

Dealing Schedule I Narcotics

Johnson is also a DV Felony Candidate, being convicted in June 2020.