HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is facing charges after Evansville Police say he hit a woman at a bar.

EPD states officers were dispatched to Bokeh Lounge on Parrett Street at 11:15 p.m. for a fight in progress.

Witnesses state Joshua Kirwer, 30, arrived at the bar intoxicated and tried to flirt with a woman, saying he had a lot of money. The woman reportedly told Kirwer there was more to life than money. After trying to flirt more, the woman rejected Kirwer, which he allegedly became irate and struck her in the face.

Witnesses reportedly pushed Kirwer out and surrounded him until police arrived. He was arrested without incident.

Kirwer allegedly told officers he drank while at work, and claimed he was attacked for no reason and denied hitting the victim.

A search revealed suspected meth, which was later confirmed at the jail. Kirwer claimed it put into his pocket by someone who jumped him inside of the bar.

Kirwer was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for Possession, Battery, Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.

A mugshot for Joshua Kirwer was not available at this time.