EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police released the identity of the man arrested after a standoff in the 1600 block of Henning Avenue.

Alex Jorelus of Washington, Indiana was arrested on a warrant after law enforcement agencies were trying to serve a warrant and had been on the scene for over an hour.

Police say Jorelus had a warrant from another county and refused to come out of an apartment. He eventually surrendered.