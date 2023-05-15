HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a Goodwill.

According to an affidavit, on May 13 at about 8:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to 814 Ulhorn Street, ADM Grain. Dispatch advised a witness stated someone hopped a fence going into the factory located at the address. Further updates stated the offender hopped back over the fence and ran to the semi-truck located in the Goodwill’s parking lot.

After locating the suspect, officers used a stun gun to subdue after the suspect took off running. Officers say the suspect resisted arrest but was able to be brought under control.

The suspect was identified as Demetrius Nelson, and officers asked how he got the items from Goodwill. Nelson said he used a towel to put over the barbed wire fence around Goodwill, and he climbed over the fence into the secured area.

When asked why he stole the items, Nelson said it was because he was feeling stressed.

Nelson is being charged with: