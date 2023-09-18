HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in custody after deputies say he had narcotics during a traffic stop on a stolen motorcycle.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office states just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, deputies pulled over a motorcycle with no visible taillights.

The driver, identified as Lance Luke, 57, said he didn’t have an ID on him, and status revealed Luke as a habitual traffic offender. Authorities say Luke was also convicted of operating a vehicle without insurance twice in January 2018 and July 2019.

Upon placing Luke into custody, deputies state they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband and two clear plastic bags with a white crystal substance. Luke claimed he did not know what the substance was, and it was not his. He later admitted the narcotics was an eight ball of meth. He said the handgun belonged to him.

Another investigation revealed the motorcycle Luke was riding came back as stolen out of Evansville. Luke said he bought it from a guy three or four days ago for $500 but could not give details or the seller’s name.

Testing revealed the two bags of meth totaled 8.5 grams.

Luke was charged with the following:

Dealing Methamphetamine

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun with Prior Conviction

Auto Theft

Habitual Traffic Violator

Operating without Insurance with Prior

Luke has also been convicted of multiple felonies in the past 15 years.