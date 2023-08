HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man charged in drug activity along West Franklin Street has been sentenced.

Joseph Franks pleaded guilty to Dealing in a Schedule One Controlled Substance. Two other charges were dismissed. Franks was sentenced to six years in prison, but it was suspended to a drug and alcohol program.

Police said they had been watching Franks since 2019. They say Franks was observed in the parking lots of Lamasco Bar and Grill and Sportsmans Bar.