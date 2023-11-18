HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested outside of an Evansville casino after police say he stole a vehicle a few days before.

The Evansville Police Department states on Wednesday morning at about 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Bally’s Casino for suspicious circumstances. Bally’s security stated a male suspect, later identified as Kevin Neal, 46, was in the casino who allegedly stole a vehicle from the property a few days before on camera.

After being detained, Neal allegedly consented to a search and officers found a glass smoking pipe, a cigarette pack, a clear baggie containing a white rock like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and foil that contained a white powder, testing positive for fentanyl.

Neal was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the drugs, and police state auto theft detectives are following up with the stolen vehicle case, with charges pending.