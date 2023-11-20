HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing several counts of child molesting that dated back five years, according to a warrant affidavit.

The affidavit states the incidents began when the victim was in the sixth or seventh grade. She was interviewed at Holly’s House.

The affidavit also states the investigation began in September.

Michael McGuire was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $25,000 bond and is facing four counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.