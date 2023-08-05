HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man suspected in a rash of thefts involving catalytic converters was found guilty by a jury in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, Daniel Eugene Payne was suspected of thefts during an investigation by the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities state Payne was developed as a suspect when his Chevrolet Blazer was caught on surveillance at the site of the thefts. Payne was eventually linked to several thefts with one example coming from stealing almost $9,000 of car parts in three commercial vehicles during one sweep.

Officials say crime scene photos and surveillance videos were presented to the jury.

“While violent crimes concern us all, these thefts also affect the everyday life, peace, and dignity of Vanderburgh County in a negative way. We will continue to investigate and use all of the resources we have to drive out those who wish to take from others. At sentencing, we will argue for Mr. Payne to leave this county to reside in the Department of Correction where he will be unable to profit from our citizens by stealing,” Prosecutor Diana Mores stated.

Evansville PD Sgt. Anna Gray also gave her thanks.

“This was a complicated case involving multiple agencies, but it is a great example of teamwork at its best. I would like to thank the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, and my colleagues at the Evansville Police Department for the many hours spent working on these cases,” she said.

Officials say the trial had Magistrate Judge Celia Pauli presiding, and Pauli is expected to oversee sentencing, scheduled for August 30, 2023. Payne faces a sentence of two and a half to eight years in prison.