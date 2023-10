HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man that pled guilty to a 2021 murder is going to spend the next 45 years in prison.

Court records show Jean Holland, 24, was sentenced on Friday to charges of murder obstruction of justice and theft.

Eyewitness News previously reported Holland was charged after Kayla Warner was found stabbed to death at her apartment.

Holland will serve the sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.