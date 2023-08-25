HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man that was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun into Lincoln Elementary School has been identified.

Police state Lashad Stuckey, 34, of Madisonville, was walking at Lincoln Elementary at 6:06 p.m. when the call came in from the school’s principal.

When police were able to catch up to Stuckey, he allegedly refused to consent to a search. When he was patted down, a firearm was secured.

Stuckey allegedly asked officers several times why he was going to jail and was reportedly answered he cannot possess a firearm on school property. However, at the jail, Stuckey said allegedly said, “Yes, but what did I do wrong?” when asked if he had a gun on school property.

Stuckey was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Possession of a Handgun by a Felon.

Police state Stuckey was previously convicted of felony Neglect by Legal Custodian on June 3, 2019.