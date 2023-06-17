HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man with a misdemeanor warrant out of Vanderburgh County and a felony warrant out of Warrick County (criminal confinement) was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department were looking for Kwauntai Jermain Flax, 26, and they located a vehicle in the 1200 block of Spruce Street abandoned. A perimeter was set up with police K9s and a drone being used to located Flax.

Officials state Flax saw the officers and ran back into the woods but was located again an approximately an hour and a half later near an old train bridge next to Pigeon Creek.

Officials say Flax was given numerous commands to come closer to officers but ignored them and laid on the ground. Eventually, Flax complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials also state Flax had a small plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance in his pants pocket, and Flax allegedly also admitted to never having a driver’s license when a driver status return from the BMV showed being suspended infraction on an ID card.

The substance was later tested and revealed to be THC with a weight of three grams.

With both warrants and this offense, Flax is being charged with: