EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 3rd generation woman-owned business in Evansville is celebrating a big milestone this month. Marian’s Hallmark along the Lloyd Expressway on the eastside has been open for 50 years.

Marian bought the business in 1974 but passed away four years later. Her daughter Cindy took over and has been there for 44 years. Cindy and her daughter say the customers have been their favorite part of running the business.

“The journey has been interesting, but it’s been wonderful,” Cindy says. “When I say it was a gift, it is very much a gift. Our customers have been incredibly warm to us. They are our friends — it is a great business.”

Customers tell us everyone who works there is friendly and the business is very nice. Click here to learn more about Marian’s Hallmark.