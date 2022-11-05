INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Local Indiana schools dazzled the rest of the state Saturday at the ISSMA State Finals in Indianapolis.

The Mater Dei Marching Wildcats proved they were the best in Class D with their performance of “The Machine”, beating out nine other schools.

“The Machine” featured music from the movies Robots, The Iron Giant and Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium. The performance also also spotlighted Coldplay’s The Scientist.

Other local bands in Class D included the Forest Park Marching Rangers and Southridge Marching Raider Band. As for other classes, the Jasper Marching Wildcats also took home a state title in Class B.