EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Mattingly Charities has donated $80,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to build a home for Hailey Kanizar and her family.

Kanizar says this will help bring financial stability to her family. The home will have three bedrooms and a big backyard for her two sons to enjoy.

“it’s going to mean everything; we’ve been through a lot so to have a stable home, a place to call our own and…have a future in,” Kanizar says. “I’m just very grateful for Habitat and the things they do for the community, the hours that they put back into the community and future homeowners; it’s an amazing program.”

Kanizar says they hope the home will be finished by next year.