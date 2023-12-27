HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ahead of the start of her term as Evansville mayor, Stephanie Terry has announced her first round of appointments to city departments.

The team will include both incumbents and new appointees:

Danielle Crook will serve as the Executive Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Crook has 17 years of experience serving the city, which includes her current role as Deputy Director.

Todd M. Robertson will be retained as the Executive Director of the Department of Transportation, a position he has remained in for the past 12 years. His responsibilities will include overseeing the departments of METS Transit, Animal Care & Control and City Maintenance.

Cliff Weaver will stay on as Director of the city’s Emergency Management Agency. Weaver has served as director for the past 10 years following 29 years of service with the Evansville Fire Department.

Lauren Norvell has been appointed as the city’s Climate Action Director. Norvell has a Master’s degree in Conservation Science from Purdue University and has directed conservation projects and education programs at Wesselman Woods, Howell Wetlands and Mesker Park Zoo.

Diane Clements-Boyd will continue to serve as the Executive Director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Human Relations Commission. She first joined the commission in January of 2004. In 2023, she led efforts to establish the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

Michael Labitzke will be retained as City Engineer. Labitzke has served the Evansville community for over 30 years in numerous roles, working to improve the city’s infrastructure, including its transportation system.

Erik Beck will stay on as the Executive Director of Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens. Beck has been with the zoo since 1995 and became the executive director in 2017.

Michael Herke will stay on as the city’s Levee Superintendent, a role he has served in for the past three years.

Tamara Payne will continue to serve as the Executive Director of Human Resources. She has worked in HR in various industries throughout Evansville for over 20 years and began her role as executive director of the city’s HR department in June of 2023.

Deputy Chief Vernon Lutz will be kept as the city’s Chief Information Officer. He has served with the Evansville Police Department for 23 years, including 11 years leading EPD’s Information Technology Unit.

“Since Election Day, I have been working with my transition team to assemble a group of creative, collaborative city leaders to help move Evansville forward together,” says mayor-elect Terry. “Over the course of the next week, leading up to Inauguration Day on January 1, I am excited to begin introducing this talented group of leaders to the people of Evansville.”