EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry visited Stringtown Elementary School ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Mayor Terry encouraged students to serve their class and home communities and to make friends with the classmates around them.

Students also had the chance to write questions for the mayor. Some were interested to know about Mayor Terry’s family life.

“I think this is a great time of year when we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and making the children a part of that is essential to our continued growth and for progress as a community,” Mayor Terry said.

After her speech, Mayor Terry stayed at the school to award some of the school’s “super citizens.”