EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — What was supposed to be a presentation about Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s service as mayor became a “roast” at Tuesday afternoon’s Rotary meeting.

Rotary members and city leaders took the stage to poke fun at the mayor, which got more than a few laughs.

Mayor Winnecke says he was at a loss for words after seeing friends and family in attendance.

“The roast came as a total shock, and the fact that my sister came in from Chicago was really, really great. Nice touch,” Mayor Winnecke said.

Mayor Winnecke says he came fully prepared to talk about some of — what he calls — city accomplishments, like the Highway 41 and Lloyd Expressway cloverleaf and the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Instead, roasters poked fun at the city’s Christmas tree, how the mayor accrued many parking tickets as a student at the University of Evansville and how the mayor is secretly a Democrat.

It was an experience he calls humbling.

“Those who know me know I have a good sense of humor and thick skin. It was fun,” Mayor Winnecke said. “I did get a lot of parking tickets when I was a student at the University of Evansville. So, that was at least directionally accurate.”

Laughs aside — the mayor had a chance for a rebuttal during the meeting and had a chance to reflect on the last 12 years in his role.

Mayor Winnecke says he is confident the city will be in good shape once Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry takes office, that he is proud of the people coming together to try to make the city better and that he is looking forward to the next chapter.

“We had no clue that it would turn out the way it has,” Mayor Winnecke said. “It’s the fact that the citizens of Evansville asked me three times to return — or to — be their mayor. It’s an extraordinarily high honor, and I’m humbled by it.”