HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This week, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke traveled across the globe to Germany and is sharing his travels through social media.

Mayor Winnecke stopped in Evansville’s sister city Osnabrück, which is known as the “City of Peace.”

University of Southern Indiana President Ron Rochon also came along and signed an agreement to extend the partnership between USI, the University of Osnabrück and the University of Applied Sciences.

(Courtesy: @MayorWinnecke / Twitter)

(Courtesy: @MayorWinnecke / Twitter)

Winnecke joined Lord Mayor Katharina Pötter to sign the Peace Book, affirming their sister city relationship with Osnabrück.

(Courtesy: @MayorWinnecke / Twitter)

The last update on Mayor Winnecke’s Twitter page shows him and the “Beer King” as they kicked off the official opening of Maiwoche, an annual festival that takes place every May.

Winnecke says Maiwoche is comparable to Evansville’s Fall Festival, as it features lots of live music and street food.

UP NEXT: Victory Theatre offering $25 concert tickets for one week only