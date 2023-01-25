EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke about his work leading the city during a virtual event with AARP Wednesday afternoon.

Winnecke said when he first came into office, he thought it was important to brand and market the city. That’s how the “E is for Everyone” slogan came about. Mayor Winnecke says the slogan reminds the community that there is still work to be done to be as inclusive as possible.

“When we miss the mark, in one way it’s kind of nice. Okay, if we’re gonna be a community where E is for everyone, then we have to be better at ‘X’,” he says. “Or we have to be better at this. So it does serve a marketing and branding purpose, but I think just as importantly, it serves an aspirational proponent that should be a daily reminder to all of us about how we interact with others.”

Winnecke says it’s important for anyone who serves as mayor to be tuned into all components of the community. He is currently in his 3rd term and is not seeking re-election.