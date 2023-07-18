HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Book lovers will have to change their reading location soon.

According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, the interior of EVPL McCollough will be receiving a makeover. To support the renovation, EVPL McCollough will close to the public on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Officials state a temporary location with most library services will open soon after at Washington Square and the renovations are expected to last until mid-2024.

Officials also state with the renovations, the following will be taking place at EVPL McCollough: