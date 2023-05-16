EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When Foreigner comes to town, opportunity follows. Twenty local high school students are going to cross “performing with a rock band” off of their bucket lists on Wednesday.

The Memorial High School Choir will join Foreigner onstage in front of thousands of fans to help the band perform one of their biggest hits.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that we aren’t going to miss out on,” says Choir and Band Director Nick Grigar.

The students will sing backup for the group’s song I Want to Know What Love Is. We’re told the students found out they would be getting their five minutes of fame just two short weeks ago.

“It’s been pretty like laid-back, but we have had some chances to get together and make sure we kinda know what songs we are going to do,” explains choir member Steven Lasher. “Just going to try to have a good time with it”

Although the students will play a major role in the performance, they aren’t the only ones getting their moment of fame.

“I will be onstage with them. I’m very excited for my students first and foremost, but I’m also like ‘yes, I get to do it too,'” Band Director Grigar tells us.

The world famous British-American rock band will hit the stage Wednesday night at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville.