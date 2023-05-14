EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A group of local high school students held an event this weekend to help others in need. Students at Memorial High School in Evansville formed a group called “Incognito Instructors.”

They offer free tutoring services where students have the option to remain anonymous. On Saturday, they held an event with motivational speakers to raise money for school supplies, which will be given to low-income students.

“I think our goal is just to make sure that we keep this organization going ’cause we’re graduating this year,” says Blake Anderson, VP of Incognito Instructors. “We’re gonna be gone, so we want to make sure that we have the proper leadership in place.”

Incognito Instructors helps students from first grade all the way to college.