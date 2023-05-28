HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officers with the Evansville Police Department took a report from a woman who claimed two men in a van tried to grab her Saturday night.

According to a report, the woman was walking by Second Language restaurant when a white Transit style van pulled up next to her. She says the driver was a heavier set Indian male in his 30s and the passenger was a thinner Indian male in his late 20s to early 30s.

She also said the passenger got out and grabbed her arm but was able to pull away and continue walking. The van continued to follow her and fled when she yelled for help and bystanders were alerted.