EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana says that for their students to make the most of their time as Screaming Eagles, they must first take care of themselves.

The school tells us USI Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and the USI student-led Active Minds chapter are doing their part in offering services to support students through their mental health journeys.

According to USI, their CAPS service is available to students with 24/7 support that can help them with a variety of reasons. These reasons can range anywhere from adjusting to college life, depression and anxiety, body-image concerns, trauma or other mental health challenges. There are three therapy options that can either be held virtually or in-person.

USI’s Active Minds chapter is also one of 600 chapters across the nation that works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, create communities of support and save lives. Active Minds has also partnered with TimelyMD to broaden the conversation about mental health.

For more information on USI services to better students’ mental health, click here.