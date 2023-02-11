VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More than 400 Boy Scouts from across the Tri-State took part in the 28th annual Merit Badge University on Saturday.

22 different “merit badge classes” were offered this weekend at the University of Southern Indiana.

Some of the classes included art, disability awareness and public health. Scouts must get 21 different merit badges to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

“Our scouts have the opportunity to learn about a hobby, possibly,” says John Harding, Scout Executive. “But we also look at it as a workforce development piece. The opportunity to learn about a career field from an expert in our community is fantastic.”

Faculty members at USI helped teach the merit classes.