HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden’s new baby penguin weighs in a over a pound now.

The zoo says the baby’s eyes are also open and is starting to hold itself up. The baby was born April 2 to penguins Adrian and Chirrida.

The zoo says all birds get their gender determined after a blood sample is sent off for sexing. Once officials know the gender they will get the public involved through a naming fundraiser.

Tuesday is world penguin day and the penguin exhibit will be open to celebrate.