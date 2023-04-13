HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The zoo is excited to announce Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden’s first penguin hatching.

Officials say this chick hatched on April 2 to Adrian and Chirrida. The zoo is having daily checks with the chick to check weight, growth and ensure everything is progressing.

Mesker Park officials say both parents and the chick are located in a nest that is viewable from the visitor area, but the parents will keep the chick under close watch and in that nest box for the time being. Officials say penguin chicks have to grow in their waterproof feathers and take swimming lessons from the keepers before it is able to swim successfully, which can take around three months.

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden) (Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

Mesker Park Zoo says all the birds get their gender is determined after a blood sample is sent off for sexing, so once officials know the gender they will get the public involved through a naming fundraiser.

The zoo says there was only one penguin egg at the time of its social media post, and that egg is the new chick.