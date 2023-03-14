(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden put together a virtual walk through of the 2023 Orchid Escape for people to enjoy from home.

Officials say since Amazonia was closed before the end of the Orchid show, zoo officials decided to post a virtual tour of the walk.

The zoo says it appreciates people’s understanding as it continues to keep its birds safe from HPAI. Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced earlier in March that its Amazonia exhibit will be closed to the public following a positive case of HPAI detected in Henderson on February 27.