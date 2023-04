HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden celebrated Easter today and let their animals get in on the fun too.

Photos shared on Facebook show several of their animals playing with bright-colored eggs and enjoying tasty snacks.

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden / Facebook)

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden / Facebook)(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden / Facebook)

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden / Facebook)

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden / Facebook)

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden / Facebook)

Although many businesses are closed for the holiday, Mesker Park Zoo says they’re still open to the public. Click here to plan your next visit.

UP NEXT: Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.