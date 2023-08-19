HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden has a new striped resident.

The zoo says the new addition is Rowan, a 4-year-old male Grant’s zebra. Officials say Rowan was first introduced to the zoo’s two female zebras Lucy and Sudoku a few weeks ago. Mesker Park Zoo says after getting comfortable as a zebra herd, all three were introduced to female giraffes Clementine and Kijana.

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

Officials say Rowan came to Mesker Park Zoo from Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, based on breeding recommendations with both of Mesker’s females from the Association of Zoo and Aquarium Grant’s Zebra SSP (Species Survival Plan). A spokesperson for the zoo says this plan is designed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population for the long-term future of Grant’s zebra.

A spokesperson for the zoo posted, “Our Zebra and Giraffe can be found in the African Rift valley of the Zoo. We’ll see you at the Zoo!”