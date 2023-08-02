HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden says the results are in for naming the baby penguin that hatched in April.

A spokesperson for the zoo posted, “From the beginning, TWO names were the overwhelming favorites and we want to thank everyone who voted and use them BOTH.”

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden named the penguin Louie Pickle, and his parents Charrida and Adrian got the surname of Pickle. Officials say the Pickle family can be spotted at Penguins of Patagonia wearing green bands. The zoo says Charrida and Adrian have dark green bands and Louie Pickle has a light green identification band.

The zoo thanked everyone for getting involved, voting and raising funds for penguin conservation. Zoo officials say they were blown away with the response and enthusiasm for the penguin name voting.