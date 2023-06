HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden have announced the penguin chick that hatched back in April is swimming around.

Officials say the chick recently received swimming lessons, its first vaccinations and they have sent off feathers for gender testing. Officials say they should know its gender in about four weeks.

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden)

Mesker Park says officials have slowly started socializing the chick with some members from the main colony.