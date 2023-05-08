HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden posted an update on the penguin chick that hatched back in April.

A spokesperson for the zoo posted, “We still don’t know the gender just yet, but it’s weighing in at over 3.5 pounds now and has started eating a few smelt (small fish) from keepers each morning.”

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden)

Zoo officials note the baby has to be weighed in a bucket as it keeps trying to waddle away from them. Officials say the chick is still keeping warm in the nest box, so it’s not visible to public just yet. The zoo says the chick can’t swim until its waterproof feathers are grown in.