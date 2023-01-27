EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Kids can get their stuffed animals up to date on their check ups this Sunday.

The zoo says it’s all set up and ready for the Teddy Bear Clinic on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. On Facebook, officials say the event has free admission and is free to active members.

The zoo’s website says kids can bring in their stuffed animals to the zoo doctor to do a “check up” and receive a certificate of health for the animal. Officials say this is a fun way to learn more about animals and to meet an expert in animal health. The website says this event is for all visitors, and is included in regular daily admission.

On Facebook, the zoo posted, “Our veterinarian is excited to meet you!”