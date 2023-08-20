HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden revealed a new baby boy – a Howler monkey named Taavi.

Mesker Park Zoo officials say his name was picked by his care team from the Mayan language and it translates to “adored one”.

A spokesperson for the zoo posted, “When primates are born they are hard to sex, because they cling to their mothers until they’re comfortable to begin exploring on their own. Once they venture away from the mom, the vet team is able to examine the baby and identify its sex.”

Officials say although Taavi is tan/white currently, since he is a male this will change as his hormones change. The zoo states male Howler monkeys turn a coal black color as they age and are born with the same color of their mother so they blend in at a young age.

Mesker Park Zoo officials say the family is located in Amazonia.