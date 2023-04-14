HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An animal at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden became a mother earlier this week.

The zoo welcomed Jetsan, their newest addition to the takin family. According to the zoo, their Sichuan Takin named Patty gave birth to Jetsan on April 9.

Jetsan (Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

“Patty is a first-time mom, and she and her new son are doing great,” says Mesker Park on social media. “Patty and Jetsan will be on stall rest to give them time to bond, continue nursing, and let Patty heal from a previous injury.”

Photos taken and shared by Zoopkeeper Amy show the baby takin bonding with his mother. Zoo officials say they will let the public know once the pair are back on exhibit.

