HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden welcomed its newest binturong babies, twins Pretzel and Poppy.

Zoo officials say the babies were born to Vivvy and Anton. Officials say Poppy has a gold patch on her chest and Pretzel has a light underside to his tail. Mesker Park officials say they hear that Poppy is more adventurous, while Pretzel is more laid back.

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden)

A spokesperson for the zoo says the twins were born on April 15 and are doing great. Keeper Rachel says the babies are already more than double their birth weights. Officials estimate them to start being visible near the end of June, due to nursing and needing to learn to climb.